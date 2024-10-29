Injury-hit Crewe & Nantwich RUFC suffer defeat at Northwich

Crewe & Nantwich RUFC’s injury-hit first team were beaten 25-0 away at Northwich.

The hosts started strongly and their scrum-half kicked a nice penalty to take the score to 3-0 early on.

Crewe responded well with good breaks and chances but Northwich defence stayed strong.

A nice 50-22 gave Northwich a line out 5m out, and a well-defended maul forced them to move the ball wide and their winger dotted down in the corner to make it 10-0.

A bit of back and forth followed for the remainder of the half in which both teams’ defences stayed strong.

Important tackles by Pat, Sam and Ieuan gave Crewe the ball in good position but the visitors just could not capitalise on good chances and scrum dominance.

Another early penalty in the second half extended the Northwich lead to 13-0.

The next 25 minutes were all Crewe & Nantwich and the front row of Eli, Doc, Ben won scrum penalty after scrum penalty but chances just didn’t go to hand.

The hosts were always out of trouble with good clearance kicks from 9&10.

Cai, Nathan and Nigel made good metres in the back but were always covered well.

A loose ball on halfway was picked up and finished well by Northwich which was against the run of play to extend their lead to 18-0.

Crewe played some nice expansive rugby through Alex and Jim but still could not open their account.

A penalty and kick to corner allowed Northwich to secure victory with a final try to make it 25-0.

C&N have a weekend off and a chance for injured players to recover before a big game against Bowdon.

The second team lost their home game to Burnage 7-24 with man of the match Thom Vanstone.

The girls U16 had a great weekend with two wins in their cup competition without conceding a point.