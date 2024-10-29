Nantwich Green volunteers appeal to replace key equipment

Volunteers in Nantwich looking after the town’s community orchard and wildflower areas are appealing for help after hitting rock bottom!

The brush cutter shared by Sustainable Nantwich and Nantwich in Bloom has broken after hitting a rock as it cleared areas along the Riverside and Brookfield Park.

The petrol-powered device was a a vital tool in cutting back long grass, nettles and other heavy duty weeds.

But replacing it is expensive and the green volunteers are now appealing for support to buy a new one.

The team is looking for a sponsor to step forward to keep the volunteers at the cutting edge of conservation and community action.

Mark Betteley, chair of Nantwich in Bloom and a member of the Sustainable Nantwich Team, said autumn was the time when the team should be busy preparing space for wild flowers.

He said: “Nature is wonderful but left to its own devices the nettles and brambles, ragwort and invasive weed thugs take over.

“Ironically, wild flowers need management to get the best balance of colour and life.

“One of the key tools for this is a heavy-duty brush cutter – and our old one has died.”

Jeremy Herbert from Sustainable Nantwich agreed.

He added: “We have done some traditional scything, but there’s no denying that modern technology helps us get the jobs done.

“But our old brush cutter was petrol powered, noisy and hardly in tune with tackling climate changing carbon emissions.

“A new quiet, fossil-fuel free, battery-powered brush-cutter will cost about £300.

“It would be wonderful if anyone, a hardware trader or kind community donors, could help us out.”

If anyone is interested in providing a replacement or making a donation – contact

[email protected]

Sustainable Nantwich, Nantwich in Bloom, Nantwich Civic Society, Nantwich Partnership, Cheshire Wildlife Trust and Nantwich Town Council are working together to plant more trees and wild-flowers.

The aim is to grow the natural links for people to enjoy nature on their doorstep.