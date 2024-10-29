Nantwich hair specialist scoops national honour

A Nantwich hairdresser has scooped a national accolade without knowing she’d even been entered!

Rebecca Darmanin, 54, has won an award presented at the national Francesco Salon Business Awards.

Known as Bex, she was honoured with the “Pam Armstrong Award” secretly!

It’s given to celebrate team members who go above and beyond to support their colleagues.

The company praised her for her “exceptional dedication and skill” which made her the standout choice among the judges, who included a panel from Wella Professionals, including Senior Director of Sales and Educator, Tatiana Suvorova.

Birmingham-born Bex moved to Shrewsbury in 1996 and started her Francesco Hair Salon journey at the Shrewsbury franchise in 1997, then moved to the Nantwich franchise in June 2013.

Boss of Nantwich franchise Jill Carey said: “All our team members are fabulous and have a lot to offer our business.

“Bex however this year has really stood out! Her resilience and passion for hairdressing is truly outstanding.”

Bex added: “I feel honoured and humbled receiving the Pam Armstrong Award.

“It would not have been possible without the support of our amazing Nantwich team/ family.”