Rotary Club of Nantwich issues appeal for new members

Rotary Club of Nantwich have issued an appeal to attract new members to the organisation.

The club currently has 22 members and meets each Tuesday at 12.45pm at The Bowling Green in Nantwich.

The club’s two main fundraisers are manning the Nantwich Food Festival car park and their Father Christmas visits to supermarkets in Nantwich, the Town Square and the streets in December along with other collections throughout the year.

Tony Webb is the membership secretary for the club.

He said: “We organise and sponsor the art and handwriting competition for local schools with a display and prize-giving at the museum each year.

“And we send 30 local children to the Wingate Centre for an overnight stay and the use of their facilities and support Nantwich Food bank.

“We are in urgent need of new members both male and female from all walks of life to join us to raise funds for projects locally and internationally.

“Internationally, for 15 years we have run a project “Lend with Care” where we loan small amounts of money to families in third world countries to allow them to set up small businesses.

“To date we have loaned £130,000 and have only had debts of £100.

“This has helped many families to make a living for themselves and be independent.

“To be able to continue with this work we need new members.

“Rotary is a great organisation to be part of and is open to males and females from all walks of life.

“If you feel you can’t commit to joining, then you could be a friend of Rotary and we would let you know when we need help.”

Anyone interested to find out more about being a member of helping, contact Tony on 07758824256.