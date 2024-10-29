Royal British Legion launches Poppy Appeal on Nantwich square

The annual Poppy Appeal has been launched by the Royal British Legion in Nantwich, writes Jonathan White.

The Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion had dedicated stall on Nantwich town square at the weekend.

Volunteers from Nantwich RBL set up a booth to raise funds and awareness for veterans and their families, officially marking the start of Remembrance season in Nantwich.

Locals visiting the town were greeted with red poppies as well a selection of items including wooden crosses, car poppies, and enamel pins.

The effort was also supported by the Crewe Sea Cadets who also collected in the town.

Later in the day the Royal British Legion Riders Branch joined the volunteers with a cavalcade into the centre of the town.

The Nantwich RBL stall will be open in the town square every weekend leading up to Remembrance Day, with more chances to buy poppies at local shops and pubs.

Paul Fox, Poppy Appeal Coordinator for Nantwich, said: “I am always surprised by the generous people of Nantwich who volunteer and give money to support the appeal.

“Last year the total collected was just under £63,500. On the opening day in the town we collected over £3,000.”

A Nantwich RBL ‘Poppy Concert’, featuring The Band and Drums of the Cheshire Constabulary, takes place this Saturday November 2 from 6pm to 9pm.

Performance starts at 7pm at Nantwich Civic Hall.

Tickets = £12 per person, available from the Nantwich Civic Box Office, call 01270 619224.

The campaign will culminate with a Remembrance Sunday parade and ceremony at the Nantwich War Memorial on Sunday November 10, where the community will gather to honour the fallen and pay tribute to those who have served.

The day will start with a parade starting at 10.30am from Nantwich Civic Hall, along Market Street, then Churchyardside, and ending at the Square.

Nantwich RBL is engaging with ex-service personnel through their Veterans Breakfast Club each month at the café inside Nantwich Market on Market Street.

The branch, along with Nantwich Town Council, also organise the various annual Remembrance parades and services and maintain strong links with other ex-service associations.

The branch is affiliated to 100 squadron (Nantwich) Air Training Corps, and Nantwich Army Cadet Force (1 Mercian).

For further information on Nantwich RBL, email either: [email protected] or visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NantwichandDistrictRBL or website: http://branches.britishlegion.org.uk/branches/nantwich