St Luke’s Hospice and Mornflake team up for “Elf Run”

Thousands of school children across South Cheshire are being encouraged to get fit and “Elfie” this Christmas to raise funds for St Luke’s Hospice.

The Hospice, backed by local breakfast firm Mornflake, is calling on schools to sign up for its annual Elf Run festive fundraiser.

The Elf Run invites children to dress up as elves and run, walk or jog a designated route at school in return for sponsorship from family and friends.

Last year, more than 70 schools and nurseries and more than 12,000 children took part in the festive fun, raising £70,000.

This year St Luke’s and Mornflake are hoping to attract the support of even more schools.

Angela Slack, St Luke’s community partnerships manager, said: “We were so grateful for the support of all the schools and nurseries that got involved with the Elf Run last year helping to make it so successful, and with Mornflake’s continued backing we are hoping to make this year our best yet!

“Mornflake’s support of our Elf Run means so much to the Hospice.

“Their generosity helps us to run this kind of event year after year, which proves vital in enabling our nurses to continue to provide their special care to the patients and families who need us.”

Mornflake has sponsored St Luke’s Elf Run for the past five years.

It provides porridge to every child taking part, helping to promote healthy eating alongside exercise and charitable giving.

Iain Lavelle, head of marketing at Mornflake, said: “Promoting a healthy diet and lifestyle is an important part of our business.

“Not only is it great to be involved in the Elf Run again but it’s also fantastic to see this initiative go from strength-to-strength with so many, schools, children and families raising funds for the vital services provided by St Luke’s.”

Based in Winsford, the charity relies on fundraising and donations to fund more than 80% of its care.

The Elf Run is a vital to this, raising more than £264,000 for patient care to date.

To host an Elf Run contact the St Luke’s Community Team on 01606 555697 or [email protected] for an information pack.