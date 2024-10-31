Motherwell Cheshire reports record demand for services in 2024

Motherwell Cheshire supported more than 5,000 people in 2024, a record high for the Wistaston charity, its annual meeting heard.

Women and girls of all ages have turned to the charity for support with poor mental health, anxiety, depression, managing menopause, mothering challenges or grief following baby loss.

Soaring numbers of parents have sought help from its Hub on Beech Drive offering recycled school uniforms, winter coats, baby clothes and prams free of charge.

An impact report for 2024 records the charity gave back £475,693 of social value to the South Cheshire community and helped plug the gap for many women unable to find NHS or peer support elsewhere.

The HerStory conference, attended and addressed by civic dignitaries, employers, health professionals, teachers and schoolgirls, heard how Motherwell Cheshire is now making change in the workplace also.

Its new social enterprise project LearningWell, led by qualified trainers, aims to create an environment where employees feel valued and empowered.

And there’s been an excellent take up so far with 12 local companies signing up to deepen their knowledge of women’s health issues and help staff combat stress, build resilience and develop a positive work-life balance.

Charity founder Kate Blakemore, a trained counsellor, said: “Our services have grown in line with local demand.

“What began as free counselling for women who have suffered baby loss has grown into a large organisation touching so many lives, and now that includes men and women at work.

“Launched just this summer, LearningWell has a become a vital resource.

“Good employers have embraced the need to promote an environment which is nurturing, harmonious and supportive.

“We are looking to build on this by creating a Wellbeing in the Workplace course for line managers.”

The conference also updated on other areas of the charity’s work:

· FlourishHer women’s health drop-ins, menopause cafes and counselling services. A total of 724 counselling session have been provided this year. Believe in Her has helped mums and 89 children in the court system.

· InspireHer has provided 107 counselling sessions for young women, aged 13-25, and created friendships through wellbeing activities. Meanwhile the charity continues to promote women in sport, through its Cheshire Girls Can campaign.

· Promoting Period Dignity across Cheshire continues to be an important focus. Free sanitary products have been handed out to thousands of women and girls in Cheshire East and Chester West areas.

· The Hub continues to face increasing demand. Last count, more than 4000 clothing and baby items were given to parents making Motherwell Cheshire a news story on both Granada TV and BBC One Show in the summer.

· Crewe schoolgirls are now involved with the charity’s Safe Spaces campaign and New Wave Feminism project

Soon to celebrate its tenth anniversary, Motherwell Cheshire includes a community of 65 volunteers and would welcome support from any individual or business.

Kate added: “Motherwell Cheshire has touched the lives of over 5000 women and girls and parents over the past year.

“More than ever before, and that’s just on paper. Countless more have benefited from our holistic therapies and social activities.

“Every £1 spent with us results in £21 delivered and or saved. That’s huge value to the community.

“We would love to hear from any business, organisation or individual who can support us in some way.”

Businesses can sponsor any area of the charity’s work or get onboard with events such as International Women’s Day at the college next spring or a fundraising ball in May.

For more on the various ways Motherwell Cheshire supports women and girls in the area go to motherwellcheshirecio.com

For details on LearningWell subscriptions which culture consultancy and workshops go to thelearning-well.com, call 01606 557666 or email [email protected]