Nantwich in Bloom scoops “Gold” in North West awards

Volunteers for Nantwich in Bloom are celebrating after scooping a Gold at the North West in Bloom Awards last night (October 31).

They won Gold in the “Large Town” category, continuing a long tradition of winning awards for many years.

It’s the second consecutive year Nantwich has won in the “Large Town” category, in just two years since it moved up to that category.

A spokesperson for Nantwich in Bloom said: “We’ve just got back from the North West in Bloom awards in Bolton and are delighted to report that Nantwich gained a Gold award in the Large Town judging group!

“This is for the second consecutive time since we were moved up into this category two years ago.

“It’s fantastic and not an easy thing to achieve as we are little tiddlers in that particular pool and punching above our weight!

“Thank you so much to everyone for your great efforts throughout the year and support for the whole team enterprise across our various collaborative working sites.

“It’s the cheerful can-do attitude that does it and I know the whole town appreciates it.”

The In Bloom teams work throughout the year to bring colour to the town centre, with grant support from Nantwich Town Council.