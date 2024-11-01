1 hour ago
Peacock Railway in Willaston hosts final public open day of 2024

in Community Events / What's On & Reviews November 1, 2024
Visitors enjoy their train ride - Peacock Railway

Hundreds of people enjoyed the Peacock Railway’s successful final public open day of the year, writes Jonathan White.

The trains were run by members of the South Cheshire Model Engineering Society on their premises behind The Peacock Inn on Crewe Road in Willaston.

There were miniature-gauge steam and battery electric (diesel body) train rides on their 5-inch railway track, which is almost a quarter of a mile in length.

The rides cost £1 for two laps of the railway which raises vital funds for the society.

Visitors viewed demonstrations of Gauge 1 (45mm) trains on the society’s raised 95 metre (310ft) track, believed to be the longest Gauge 1 layout in the North West.

There was also a fairground organ and two miniature steam traction engines, one of which was giving rides.

Refreshments, served by society volunteers, were available in the clubhouse.

An owner inspects their miniature steam traction engine (1)
An owner inspects their miniature steam traction engine

The event coincided with the reopening of The Peacock Inn after extensive refurbishment.

2024 has been another successful year for the South Cheshire Model Engineering Society.

They have opened of their Gauge 1 track, held a charity day for Crewe RSPCA, a club charity day for St Luke’s Hospice, a stall at Nantwich Town Council’s Societies Spectacular, and their Transport Spectacular with classic cars, military vehicles and a range of traction engines.

The society has also hosted nine public running days during the year.

Plans for The Peacock Railway in 2025 include replacing all wooden fencing to the clubhouse with metal fencing, refurbishing the toilets and the kitchen area, making the Gauge 1 area more suitable for the public to view, and continued maintenance of the trucks, locomotives and track.

For more information on The Peacock Railway visit https://www.facebook.com/southcheshiremodelengineeringsociety

Visitors Chris and Mark look forward to their train ride (1)
Visitors Chris and Mark look forward to their train ride
aerial view of the Peacock Railway in Willaston
Aerial view of the Peacock Railway in Willaston
