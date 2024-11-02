Open day to mark Macmillan Cancer Unit £80k upgrade

The Macmillan Cancer Unit team at Leighton Hospital is to stage an Open Day to mark the site’s £80,000 refurbishment.

There will be live entertainment, refreshments, the chance to chat to staff, and a raffle at the event on November 16 from 10am to 2pm.

An official opening ceremony is also due to take place at 12pm on the day.

The Macmillan Cancer Unit received an £80,000 environment grant from Macmillan Cancer Support to make the improvements to the Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust site.

Upgrades included new privacy screens, an updated reception area, more storage to display vital patient information, and replacement seating.

There are six new colourful high-back chairs with side tables, as well as two high-back sofas, which will provide more comfort for patients.

The improvements have now been completed and the team have organised the open day to show off the upgrades.

Deborah Challinor, Cancer Services Matron, said: “These refurbishments have transformed the space inside the unit and will make a real difference for our patients.

“The unit feels brighter and even more welcoming, and the new furniture is a fantastic addition.

“”As well as being able to show off these updates and talk to patients and visitors, the open day in November will also provide a great chance to highlight the amazing work the team does here and the fantastic support the service receives from Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity.”

Patients’ families, Trust staff, and all members of the public are invited to attend the event.

A raffle will raise funds for Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity as part of its support for the unit.

Prizes include afternoon tea for two, a hamper, shopping and restaurant vouchers, and more.

The charity has previously funded additions to the Macmillan Cancer Unit, including scalp coolers which prevent the loss of hair during treatment.

It also funded nine new treatment chairs, and provides ongoing support for a hypnotherapy service to help patients who have hospital-related phobias and anxiety.

For more information about the Macmillan Cancer Unit visit https://www.mcht.nhs.uk/our-services/macmillan-cancer-unit