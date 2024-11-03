If you are anything like us, you will love how much fun the Nintendo Switch is.

A gaming device that came out and shocked the world, the Switch made Nintendo a lot of money and even after seven years of its release, it is still wildly popular.

As we are nearly a decade past the original release date, we have seen multiple variations of the Switch come out.

But only recently has the Nintendo Switch 2 been confirmed, and fan excitement is very high as fans wait to see how Nintendo can improve an already near perfect device.

Switch 2 News

With the alleged release of this device seemingly being in 2025, Nintendo has a few more months to make sure everything is perfect and give the gaming companies a chance to make sure their games are optimised and available on the Nintendo Switch 2 so fans can have the best experience possible.

From the leaks and what we have heard, it is clear Nintendo wants to make this device as strong as possible and according to Boylesports, they are looking to make the internal power of the device match that of the PS4 which will most likely make a lot of games, like EAFC, easier to play in comparison to the original Switch.

As well as the internal power, it is rumoured that the device will have better battery life and backwards compatibility which will be good for players who already have any of the previous devices.

Nintendo OLED

The release of the Nintendo OLED in 2017 was a big one and fans around the world were all excited by the potential of having a better-looking screen for the games that they love.

Compared to the original Nintendo Switch, there were a lot of external improvements that made the device better than the first.

As we said, the look of the games was terrific and the speakers were also improved which gave the games an even better feel.

The screen was also made larger and the overall playing experience was enhanced because of this.

The main issue for fans was that the device was internally the exact same and the TV mode was not improved which fans were not a fan of.

OLED Vs Switch 2

Onto the point of the page, we will start with OLED and the overwhelming positive that this display has because it is something that will be missing from the Switch 2.

OLED has crisp blacks and makes every game pop in a way that LCD cannot match.

The Switch 2 can not match these visuals and for the players who will be playing their Switch games, like Stardew Valley, alone the better screen may be more appealing to you.

The OLED pros don’t stop here as the Nintendo OLED will undoubtedly be cheaper than the Nintendo Switch 2 which may be a massive appealing factor for a lot of players.

Now onto the Nintendo Switch 2, the pros of this device really do blow the Switch OLED out of the water.

The OLED has better speakers and visuals than the original Switch but the internals are the exact same, as we said earlier, and because of this the Switch 2 is better in every single way internally.

The games will run better, the battery will be better, everything internally will be a lot better and if it is true that the internals will match the PS4 then the previous devices will be unmatched by this Switch 2.

Which Should You Buy

The choice that you make will completely decide on the type of player that you are.

There are a lot of differences between each device and for casual gamers, the OLED with the better screen and the improved speakers will be more than enough changes to avoid paying the price of the Switch 2.

However, for the players who are more interested in the gaming respect of the Switch and want their gaming experience to be enhanced, not just visually but internally too – the Switch 2 should be on your wishlist.

Will There Be An OLED Switch 2?

I think all things point to an OLED version of the Switch 2 being released but we don’t think it will be anytime soon.

Although Nintendo could surprise us and release the Switch 2 with an OLED display, we think that the LCD version will get the first release and a few years later the OLED display will come out.

If you are a player who cares more about the visual aspects rather than the internals, we recommend getting the OLED and waiting until the Switch 2 OLED releases.

However, if you want the best gaming experience possible, getting the Switch 2 will give you this experience.

(Pixabay image, free to use)