Egerton Strings to host Christmas Candlelight Concert

Arts & Entertainment / Community Events / What's On & Reviews November 5, 2024
Egerton strings concert St Mary's Church Queen and ABBA

Egerton Strings quartet are to stage a Christmas Candlelight Concert in Nantwich on November 30.

The show will take place in St Mary’s Church in Nantwich, with doors open 6.45pm, concert to start at 7.30pm.

Egerton spokesman James Warburton said: “We’ll be playing a variety of Christmas music, from carols, to Christmas number 1s, to familiar classical Christmas songs.

“We recently hosted an ABBA and Queen candlelight that was hugely popular and sold out over a month before the concert.

“The concert is a collaborative effort between St Mary’s Church and my group, Egerton Strings.”

Egerton Strings is a group James set up, providing professional string musicians for weddings, events and concerts across Manchester, Cheshire and North Wales.

He added: “We’re putting on the event to get everyone in the mood for Christmas, and to hear some of their favourite festive tunes on string quartet, surrounded by candles in a beautiful local venue.”

Tickets are £25 from https://www.tickettailor.com/events/egertonstrings/1390804/r/nn

