Hundreds enjoy annual Wistaston fireworks display

Hundreds of villagers enjoyed the annual Wistaston Community events ‘Fireworks Display’ this week, writes Jonathan White.

The event was organised by the Wistaston Community events team and supported by Wistaston Parish Council.

Entry was by donation with all profits going to local good causes.

Scottish Piper Reg Flower opened the event with a rousing rendition at the venue.

The results of the children’s best dressed competition, judged by Dane Chaplow, Wistonian of the year 2023, were:

-1st prize – Zombie Bride by Evalyn, from Wistaston and a Year 4 pupil at Wistaston Academy (Moreton Road), who won £5. Evalyn said: “I was originally going to be a Wednesday Addams, but I thought my dress was more appropriate as a zombie bride. My sister Imogen helped me with my makeup.”

-2nd prize – Skeleton Boy by Callum who won £3.

-3rd prize – Witch by Pagan who won £2.

The results of the children’s pumpkin competition, also judged by Dane Chaplow, were:

-1st prize – Crocodile by Evalyn who won £5. Evalyn said: “I made a crocodile pumpkin two years ago and I liked it. I found a pumpkin the shape of a crocodile again recently so I decided to make another croc.”

-2nd prize – Mike Wazowski from Disney/Pixar’s Monsters Inc. by Annabel who won £3.

The fireworks display was set up and operated by Black Lab Events and Fireworks, who staged a 14-minute display of more than 120 fireworks featuring aerial star shells, fan slices, dump cakes, comet candles and multi-shot cakes.

A representative from Wistaston Community events said: “Thanks to plenty of advance publicity and fine weather this was our best attended firework display ever.

“Two new food providers helped keep the crowds happy and well fed too.

“We’re very grateful to all our wonderful helpers who joined us in making this annual event such a great success for everyone.

“Please come along to our next event, the Village Christmas Concert, on Friday 6th December, starting at 6pm in St Mary’s Church Hall.”

The Wistaston Community events team always welcomes local residents to come along to monthly meetings and help organise five annual Wistaston village events, including next year’s fireworks event.

Here are some Wistaston event dates for your 2025 diary: Village Fete (22nd June), Flower & Produce Show (16th August), Duck Race and Children’s model boat race (6th September), and Christmas Concert (December).