Community gathers for the annual Holly Fair in Wistaston

Hundreds of Wistaston villagers enjoyed the annual ‘Holly Fair’ at Wells Green Methodist Church, writes Jonathan White.

The fair drew in a lively crowd of locals eager to get into the holiday spirit while supporting the church and various community initiatives.

Doors opened at 11am, with attendees greeted by a vibrant selection of stalls, each decked out in seasonal colours and brimming with treats and gifts.

Among the most popular was the fair’s famous red, green, and silver stall, offering a unique selection of themed items that proved irresistible to attendees looking for decorations and small gifts.

There were stalls selling items including toys, books, DVDs, jewellery, and crafts.

A crafts stall, featuring handmade goods, was particularly busy with many visitors snapping up one-of-a-kind gifts and decorations.

The jewellery stand also drew a steady crowd, with both new and vintage pieces adding a bit of sparkle to the day’s offerings.

For those feeling lucky, the prize raffle and the tombola added an extra element of excitement to the day’s events.

The prize raffle saw high participation whilst the tombola stall kept fair-goers entertained with a range of prizes.

The fair also had a café where visitors could enjoy delicious homemade treats.

Volunteers served warm bowls of soup, slices of cake, and hot drinks, providing a comforting spot for attendees to take a break and enjoy the community atmosphere.

Santa Claus himself made a surprise appearance, delighting young attendees who eagerly shared their Christmas wishes.

Wells Green Methodist Church has also launched their 2024 Christmas Appeal.

The church are opening their doors on Brookland Avenue on Saturday 23rd November (2pm-4pm) to receive Foodbank items for St Paul’s Foodbank and cash donations for the Salvation Army Toy Appeal or gifts 0-12 years.