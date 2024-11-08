Applewood Independent becomes part of AFH Financial Group

Nantwich finance firm Applewood Independent has become part of AFH Financial Group Limited, one of the UK’s largest independent financial advice companies.

Applewood Independent was launched in 1998 and sponsors the town’s sporting clubs including Nantwich Town FC and Crewe & Nantwich Rugby Club.

David Pritchard, Applewood’s Managing Director, said: “For over 25 years, we’ve grown Applewood Independent into the business it is today.

“We have been looking for a way to enable myself and my wife, Kay, to slow down and enjoy retirement, whilst still being able to deliver the same great service that we have always striven to provide to our clients.

“We have carefully researched the market and the options available for us to do this, and truly believe that in AFH, we have found a company that matches our values and culture, which is to always advise in our clients’ best interests.

“Despite the change, it is very much business as usual. We will continue to operate from our Nantwich offices and provide the same high level of service that our clients have come to expect from us.”

AFH, based in Worcestershire, looks after more than £8 billion of client assets, and David explained that joining a much larger business will bring advantages to clients, such as accessing a wider range of services and resources, lower charges and less paperwork.

Applewood Independent will rebrand as AFH Wealth Management Nantwich.

The directors of the business will continue as a subsidiary of AFH and will be leading the integration along with the existing Applewood team.

David’s son Alex will stay in a permanent position to keep driving the business forward.

Alan Hudson, Chief Executive Officer at AFH, added: “We grow our business through the acquisition of businesses whose ethos fits with our values.

“We’re delighted that Applewood Independent has joined AFH, and their commitment to providing their clients with holistic financial advice that is in the best interests will help both AFH and Applewood go from strength to strength.”