Independent Venue Week coming to Nantwich in 2025

Independent Venue Week is coming to Nantwich for the first time in celebration of grassroots music, writes Jonathan White.

Local live music promoters Applestump Records and Moth Events are set to bring the unique soundscape to Nantwich in 2025.

They will host a series of live music events in venues The Studio and The Granary Arts Cafe between 27th January and 2nd February.

It aims to spotlight an array of new talent and established acts and give the community a taste of the thriving independent music scene.

The week-long festival, designed to showcase independent venues and support grassroots music, will mark its debut in Nantwich.

The line-up will feature a performance from acclaimed act The Lounge Society, whose blend of indie rock, punk energy, and soulful creativity promises to draw a crowd.

The Lounge Society, known for their raw, high-energy performances and breakout singles like “Burn the Heather,” have become a standout act in the UK post-punk scene.

They will headline one of the shows at The Studio during the week.

Also performing an already sold-out show at The Granary is Fyfe Dangerfield, the gifted vocalist and founding member of Guillemots, whose solo work has been praised for its heartfelt lyricism and sophisticated compositions.

Steve Cook, founder and owner of Applestump Records, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Moth Events to bring Independent Venue Week to Nantwich.

“We’re lucky to have amazing artists like The Lounge Society and Fyfe joining us, and we can’t wait to see Nantwich buzzing with live music fans.”

Tim Dougill, from Moth Events, added: “Moth Events is all about creating memorable experiences, and there’s something special about live music in an intimate setting.

“Independent Venue Week gives us the opportunity to showcase our town’s spaces in a new way and invite people from near and far to see Nantwich in a different light.”

Events at The Granary over Independent Venue Week will also raise money for Mid Cheshire Mind.

Additional events will be announced in the coming weeks, and tickets for The Lounge Society are available via: https://www.applestumprecords.com/gigs