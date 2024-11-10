South Cheshire National Trust Association has donated £5,000 to local National Trust projects.

At its latest meeting in Nantwich, members voted for £2,500 to go to Little Moreton Hall, £1,250 to Bickerton Hill and £1,250 to Chirk Castle.

National Trust representatives will accept donations and explain how they will be used at the group’s next meeting on November 27 at Nantwich Town’s stadium.

It will be followed with a seasonal talk by Graham Dodd “A Christmas Box”, tracing the Christmas festival through the centuries with illustrated references to local events.

A group spokesperson said: “This is a great time to join the Association. Membership is now open to anyone who shares an interest in all that we do.

“National Trust membership is no longer a condition of joining the group although we do think it is a great idea to do so.

“So, whether you are an active or lapsed member or are discovering us for the first time do come and join us.”

Anyone interested contact Anne Pegg, Membership Secretary, on 01270 569661 or email [email protected]