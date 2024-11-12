Crewe & Nantwich RUFC beaten 24-3 away at Bowdon

Crewe & Nantwich RUFC 1sts battled hard on Remembrance Sunday against a tough Bowdon side, eventually falling to a 24-3 defeat.

After players, officials and visitors observed a two-minute’s silence, the hosts kicked well from the off and put Crewe under pressure.

The visitors showed strong goal line defence and scrum pressure. This forced Bowdon wide and their 10 stepped inside and went over for the first try of the match to make it 0-5.

Crewe responded with nice interplay in the backs and ball allowing a line break through the middle.

More scrum dominance by the pack resulted in a penalty. The free play came to nothing and Logan kicked the penalty from just in-front of the 10 to close the gap to 3-5.

Bowdon’s half backs used their boot well and kicked Crewe back into their half and defended well to not allow Crewe to play out.

A kick cross field by Crewe was caught by Bowdon’s 14 who powered through two tackles and raced to the line for a fine individual try, making it 3-12.

Crewe again struggled to exit under pressure in their own half, and gave away a line out just outside the 22.

After 15 phases, Bowdon touched down in the corner to make it 3-17 at half-time.

The second half followed a similar pattern.

Camped in their own half Crewe made some dents to the Bowdon defence with some nice breaks.

The front row again put serious pressure on the Bowdon pack.

But the hosts stuck to their plan and made some nice metres through their back three.

It took them until the 79th minute to get over the line again with a nice pass by their scrum-half and well finished in the corner by their winger to secure a bonus point 3-24 victory.

Crewe are away to Winnington Park this weekend and will aim to get back to winning ways to set them up for a tough run up to Christmas.

On Sunday, Crewe Ladies hosted Birmingham Moseley. Crewe competed enthusiastically but went down 0-46.