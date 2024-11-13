University Centre Reaseheath students honoured at graduation

Nearly 150 graduates from University Centre Reaseheath in Nantwich gathered with their peers from the University of Chester for a graduation ceremony.

The event, set against the backdrop of Chester Cathedral, marked a milestone in the recent graduates’ academic and professional journeys.

This year, degrees were awarded across a range of disciplines, including agricultural science, animal management, canine clinical behaviour, equine science, zoo management, wildlife conservation and ecology, dairy technology, food science, and veterinary nursing.

While many graduates pursued full-time studies, others balanced degrees with professional work, undertaking part-time study or degree-level apprenticeships.

This diversity reflects University Centre Reaseheath’s commitment to flexible and accessible higher education, offering pathways that meet the needs of a changing workforce.

Professor Eunice Simmons, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of Chester, said: “It is a particular pleasure to welcome the students at our University Centre Reaseheath.

“In a world with so many environmental challenges, your land-based subject areas are more important than ever.”

Jane Nickisson, Assistant Principal and Dean of Higher Education at UCR, presented each graduate individually to the Vice-Chancellor, recognising the hard work and dedication that had brought them to this proud moment.

She said: “Our graduates have demonstrated incredible dedication and passion for their fields, and today we celebrate not just their academic success but the impact they are set to make on the world.

“Whether they go on to lead in agriculture, animal, food, or conservation sciences, or any of the vital industries we serve, they will carry the values of innovation and resilience that define University Centre Reaseheath.

“I am immensely proud of all they have achieved and excited to see the mark they will leave on their communities and professions.”

Among those honoured were the recipients of this year’s prestigious University Centre Reaseheath Dean’s Awards, whose outstanding achievements have set them apart.

BSc Zoo Management graduate Sydney Smith received the Meredydd David Award for Academic and Technical Excellence.

BSc (Hons) Equestrian Sports Performance student Ben Powell was recognised for Outstanding Achievement and Personal Progression.

And BSc Animal Management graduate Natasha Aldcroft was awarded the prize for Outstanding Achievement in Undergraduate Research.