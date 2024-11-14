Devoted Nantwich gran makes 1,000 gowns for babies born asleep

A devoted gran from Nantwich who makes beautiful tiny gowns for babies born asleep has pledged to continue her work after completing her 1000th garment.

Since setting up her charity “Daisy-Mae Angel Gowns” in 2020, Mandy Joubert has brought comfort to hundreds of grieving parents across the UK.

Mandy was inspired by her own painful experience of losing her grandson, Macsen.

With great skill, she turns donated wedding dresses into exquisite gowns and wraps for new born babies who have died.

Making the garments has also been part of the healing process for Mandy, 61.

She sends them with a heartfelt message and organza bag of two crocheted hearts – one for the baby and one for the parents to keep.

She said: “I have met so many wonderful people who have shared their stories of baby loss.

“Also numerous brides who have kindly donated their wedding dresses. Often they were £1,000 or more when bought but they want them to go to a good cause.

“My time is given gladly but the charity would not be possible without all these tremendously kind ladies donating their beautiful dresses.

“Sometimes they have their own stories of loss to share. Just this month a lady gave me a 53 year-old dress, kept in the family that long, but the loss of a child remains lifelong.

“From the bottom of my heart I thank them.”

Mandy’s aim is to offer parents some comfort and a chance to say goodbye in a dignified way.

Although Daisy-Mae Angel Gowns is self-funded and it costs a great deal in postage, she is determined to continue ‘healing her own heart’ by helping others.

So far she has supplied 45 hospitals and two funeral homes with parcels of angel gowns, little baby wraps, crib wraps and crocheted blankets.

All are sent beautifully wrapped in paper and ribbons.

Making patterns, taking scissors to expensive dresses and handling all the admin is a huge responsibility but the charity remains a labour of love.

“I understand the pain,” said Mandy.

“Not only did we lose our precious grandson but also our own son was inconsolable and we, as parents couldn’t make it all right.

“So the charity allows me to share love and give all those who have lost a precious tiny angel a hug.”

Mandy, who has three grown up children and an 18 year-old grandson, is originally from South Africa where grandmother is ‘ouma’ meaning ‘old mother’ and beloved backbone of the family.

She added: “My heart has gone into making each and every one of these 1000 little angel gowns.

“It helps me to know Macsen is not alone but has hundreds of heavenly baby friends.”

Anyone who would like to donate a wedding dress can contact Mandy through Facebook or email [email protected]