1 hour ago
Nantwich Christmas Lights switch on set for November 22
9 hours ago
Fire crews deal with Nantwich crash which closed Welsh Row
20 hours ago
University Centre Reaseheath students honoured at graduation
1 day ago
Man airlifted to hospital from Nantwich house with serious injuries
1 day ago
Crewe & Nantwich MP Connor Naismith to vote for new “Assisted Dying” bill
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Fire crews deal with Nantwich crash which closed Welsh Row

in Human Interest / Incident / News November 14, 2024
Welsh Row - police accident stock image - by Lee Haywood - creative commons licence_censored

Police and fire crews closed Welsh Row in Nantwich today after a one-vehicle crash.

The incident happened at around 5.20am today (November 14) when a van crashed into traffic lights.

Two fire engines from Nantwich and Crewe were called to the scene to deal with a fuel spillage and police cordoned off the route.

A Cheshire Fire Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters attended a road traffic collision involving one vehicle in Nantwich.

“Crews used absorbent mats to soak up fluids that had leaked from the vehicle. The road was closed by police while the incident was dealt with.”

Cheshire Police said: “At 5.20am on Thursday 14 November police were called to reports of a collision on Welsh Row, Nantwich.

“Officers attended and found the incident involved a white WV crafter van which had collided with a set of traffic lights.

“There were no reports of any injuries and officers left the scene at 6.50am.”

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.