Police in Nantwich have secured a closure order following reports of drug abuse, disorder and crime at a property in the town.

The property on Davenport Avenue has been shut down by officers following the securing of a closure order under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 from Crewe Magistrates’ Court on November 14.

The order, which came into effect from yesterday (November 14) will run for three months.

It is a result of officers responding to the concerns of residents regarding the behaviour at the property including drug use/dealing, antisocial behaviour, public order offences, and criminal activity.

Residents in the area have provided sufficient evidence of issues coming from the address and are desperate for the easement that a closure order will bring to the local community.

It was an example of great communication between officers and the local community that lead to securing the three-month order.

The occupant has since been ordered to leave the property and find alternative accommodation, with all windows and doors being secured for a period of three months.

Anyone who enters the address during that time will be committing a criminal offence and could be arrested.

PC Thomas Jennings said: “We are dedicated to keeping this neighbourhood and its residents safe, so securing this closure with their help is fantastic news and I hope it encourages others to work with us to make their communities safer for everyone.

“I want to urge anyone with concerns about ASB or other criminality in their community to please contact local officers and we will do everything we can to address these issues and achieve justice.”

Anyone with concerns about anti-social or suspicious behaviour in their area is asked to report it to Cheshire Police via the Cheshire Police website or call 101.