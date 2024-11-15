Nantwich Words and Music Festival hailed as major success

Nantwich’s popular Words & Music Festival has been hailed as a major success by audience members and visiting artists, say the event’s organisers.

Now in its 17th year, the October event brought its customary mix of internationally known acts and emerging talent to town.

Festival director Nigel Stonier said: “We’ve never wanted to rest on our laurels—we’re always looking to bring the most diverse bill possible to Nantwich.

“Time and time again, the town comes out for these shows and embraces the event.

“We’re thrilled yet again by the performances on stage, and even more by the audience reactions to them.”

Multicultural icons Afro Celt Sound System (pictured, above) brought their unique mix of African, Asian, and Celtic sounds to a packed Civic Hall and described the event as “one of our favourite shows of the year.”

Meanwhile, songwriter Newton Faulkner captivated St. Mary’s Church with a midweek solo performance.

“Nantwich is renowned for its vitality, and the Words & Music Festival plays a key part in that,” said Rev. Dr. Mark Hart of St. Mary’s Church.

“We’ve been delighted to provide a venue for many years.”

Among the line-up of well-known artists, local acts were also given the chance to shine.

Audlem-based duo Nastee Chapel, joined by violinist Egan Stonier for the occasion, performed to their largest audience yet at the Civic Hall, earning a standing ovation.

“Words & Music Festival has been a huge help in lifting our music careers off the ground,” said singer Natalie Grace Kelsey.

“It has opened us up to new audiences who have become fans and supporters of our music.”

UK indie icon Bernard Butler delivered a rare, intimate solo performance at Nantwich Town FC, where he remarked, “It felt like the whole town was involved. It’s a great testament to what you’ve created with this festival.”

Nantwich Town chairman Jon Gold echoed Butler’s sentiments, adding: “The festival makes a valuable contribution to the community, both culturally and economically, by attracting many visitors to the town.

“To have world-class artists from all over the globe performing in intimate venues in Nantwich is something to cherish.”

Looking ahead, the Words & Music team will return with their sister festival, Nantwich Roots, in May 2025 after hosting two rescheduled shows over the winter.

“The team is taking a well-earned breather, but we’re already planning the next chapter,” said Stonier.

“The support we receive from the people of Nantwich is inspiring—and humbling.”

For more information on upcoming events, visit wordsandmusicfestival.com

(Story by Alex Appleby)