Top performer Tom Seals set for one-off Nantwich concert

Boogie woogie, blues, swing and jazz are heading to Nantwich in the form of local musician Tom Seals.

Tom, who has performed all over the world, returns to his home town on December 7 for a one-off special concert in St Mary’s Church.

He has sold out iconic clubs such as Ronnie Scott’s in London, Birdland Jazz Club in New York, Blue Note Milan and Dubai Opera House.

His festival appearances include North Sea Jazz, Montreux Jazz, Glastonbury, Hong Kong Jazz, Polish Boogie, Sicily Jazz and together with CC Smugglers he opened for Pink Floyd in front of 70,000 people in London’s Hyde Park.

He has performed alongside Gregory Porter, Jamie Cullum, Cleo Laine, Slade’s Noddy Holder, KT Tunstall and Hugh Laurie, as well as being called upon to “represent the nation” by the British government at Expo 2022 in Dubai, where he performed in front of 10,000 people with Prince William present in the audience.

Tom regularly performs in a duelling piano show alongside boogie-woogie icon Jools Holland.

Jools recently crowned Tom as “Boogie Woogie Artist of The Year” at the Boisdale Music Awards.

Tom has just finished a 13-week series of his own Sky TV show called ‘Tom Seals Presents’ in which he chats to celebrity guests every week about their favourite songs, which he and his band perform live.

Guests on Tom’s show included Anton Du Beke, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Whispering Bob Harris, Jo Brand, James Acaster, Chris Difford, Chris McCausland, Robert Lindsay, Tom Grennan, Russell Watson, Sir Kenny Dalglish, Ruby Turner, Toyah, Tom Allen and Kaiser Chief, Ricky Wilson.

Tickets are general admission with unreserved seating. Doors open at 7pm. Show starts at 7:30pm.