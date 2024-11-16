Fire crews rescue dog from River Weaver in Nantwich

A dog had to be rescued from the River Weaver in Nantwich by fire crews in the early hours of today.

The incident happened off Shrewbridge Road in Nantwich with emergency services alerted at around 3.50am.

The pet dog had jumped into the water but then became stranded and stuck under a bridge.

One fire engine and a rapid response rescue unit from Nantwich attended alongside a fire engine from Chester and one fire engine from Lymm.

A Cheshire Fire Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to a report of a dog having jumped into a river in Nantwich and becoming stuck under a footbridge.

“Two firefighters trained in water rescue entered the river and used a raft to access the dog, which is thought to be a small terrier cross.

“After being brought to the river bank, the dog was handed to its owner and taken to a vet for precautionary checks.”