Gold medal winner Bryony back in Wrenbury for bounce-a-thon

Golden girl Bryony Page returned to Wrenbury to help the centre who kickstarted who Olympic journey.

The gold medal winner at the 2024 Paris Olympics took part in a sponsored Bounce-a-Thon to raise vital funds for the Wingate Centre in Wrenbury.

Her appearance created an amazing buzz as visitors were literally bouncing with joy to see her!

Overall, the event which was opened by Nantwich Mayor Cllr Stuart Bostock, raised almost £2,500.

A spokesperson for the Wingate Centre said: “Thank you to everyone who came along and supported the Bryony Bounce-a-thon.

“The centre was buzzing with excitement! The Mayor of Nantwich, Councillor Bostock, kindly opened the event for us and Bryony demonstrated her amazing talent throughout the time to keep the trampolines continuously bouncing.

“We also ended up with a small reunion of Wrenbury Wasps who joined in with the bouncing along with their family members.”

Bryony trained at the Wingate Centre as a youngster, and while she was a pupil at Brine Leas and Malbank schools before she headed to Sheffield University.