Plan for 20 homes near Shavington bypass set for go ahead

A plan to build 20 homes on land close to the A500 Shavington Bypass have been recommended for approval, writes Belinda Ryan.

The site, next to the historic Crotia Mill Farm off David Whitby Way, is part of a wider outline planning permission for a mixed use residential and commercial development, including up to 325 homes, which was approved in December 2016.

In June 2021, Taylor Wimpey submitted a reserved matters application for 325 dwellings on the land to the west of David Whitby Way.

Cheshire East Council’s strategic planning board unanimously granted permission, subject to this small parcel of land being removed from the reserved matters permission so further discussions regarding the detail of the layout and design of development in this part of the site could take place.

This full planning application for 20 homes, to be determined next week, relates to that site.

The application site wraps around the existing historic Crotia Mill Farm.

The mill site is currently subject to a planning application being brought forward by another developer.

A planning officer’s report to next week’s meeting states: “The ideal scenario of a jointly designed scheme, within and adjacent to the mill site is not achievable given the different stages and time-frames of the two parties.”

It says discussions are still ongoing with the owners of Crotia Mill and ‘consequently, the point has now been reached where this application needs to be judged on its merits’.

The proposal is for a total of 20 two, three and four-bedroom homes, 15 of which would be affordable.

This high percentage of affordable homes is required to ensure that overall affordable provision (30%) is secured across the wider Taylor Wimpey development.

The application is to be considered at the next meeting of council’s strategic planning board, which takes place at 10am on Wednesday, November 20, at Crewe Municipal Buildings.