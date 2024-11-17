Nantwich school joins “Don’t Be Fooled” campaign

A Nantwich school has joined the “Don’t Be Fooled” campaign to teach SEND pupils about the dangers of becoming a “money mule”.

The campaign, highlighted during International Fraud Awareness Week (November 17-23), is a partnership between UK Finance and Cifas.

It aims to develop new, free educational resources for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities.

A money mule is someone who receives illicit money into their bank account and transfers it into another account, often in return for money or an expensive gift.

To help protect young people before they are targeted, the campaign is raising awareness of the dangers and consequences of becoming a money mule.

Malbank School is one of a number across UK taking advantage of new lessons and resources to support its SEND students

Victoria Thorley, Education for Life lead at Malbank High School, said: “This is a really important issue that often goes under the radar.

“Parents are often not aware it is happening and students don’t always understand the risks.

“The rise of technology means that more and more criminal gangs have access to children so it is vital that they understand the risks that being online can cause.”

Last year, as part of a pilot education programme, schools across the country signed up for over 16,000 resources to help students and parents alike learn how they can stay safe online and in person, protect their financial privacy and protect friends and family from money muling.

These educational resources have received the Quality Mark award from Young Enterprise.

The programme has now been expanded to meet needs of SEND students with dyslexia and those experiencing cognitive and/or communication difficulties, which teachers can easily adapt according to the needs of their pupils.

The programme includes lesson plans and assembly presentations, alongside posters, flyers and other material for schools to use.

Sarah Sinden, Principal, Campaigns at UK Finance: “Criminals are exploiting young people through money muling – robbing them of their confidence and in some cases their future opportunities.

“Fraudsters are using young people to launder the money they steal and forcing them to break the law in the process.

“It is shocking to see our young people exploited in this way. We launched the Don’t Be Fooled school campaign so teachers can feel supported to educate pupils about the harms of this activity.

“This International Fraud Awareness Week we are calling on more teachers to take up the resources, including the new SEND material, to help keep students safe from this criminal activity.”

Sharon Davies, CEO of Young Enterprise said: “It’s vital we give young people a full and thorough financial education to ensure they are well equipped and prepared for adult life.

“Educating students about the dangers of money mules is key to protecting them from criminal advances in future.”

If you are worried a child might be involved in money muling, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.