Bentley Motors appoints new sales and marketing board member

Bentley Motors has appointed Christophe Georges as board member for sales and marketing.

The Crewe car maker says he will start his role on December 1, reporting to Chairman and CEO Dr Frank-Steffen Walliser.

Christophe, whose career at Bentley spans 26 years, has been promoted from his previous role as global sales and marketing director.

He has held global positions ranging from director of marketing and product strategy, to President and CEO of Bentley’s largest region, Bentley Americas, holding that role twice for nearly 15 years.

In his time in North America, he directed record sales and profitability, while growing the retailer network to 60 dealerships.

Dr Walliser said: “It is a pleasure for me to welcome Christophe to the Bentley Board of Management, a promotion richly deserved following his expertise, leadership and commitment to Bentley over such a long period.

“With his comprehension of international markets, strategic understanding of our brand direction, and deep-rooted knowledge of Bentley’s DNA, Christophe is perfectly placed to realise our brand and sales ambitions as we continue to evolve our business.”

Christophe Georges, added: “Bentley is in my blood and the company I joined in 1998 is very different to the one I am incredibly proud to be part of today.

“The journey so far has been extraordinary, and I am relishing the prospect of continuing to work closely with my colleagues to provide fresh momentum and direction as we grow our brand, our audience base, and our entire sales and marketing operations.”

Christophe replaces Alain Favey who left the business in May 2023.