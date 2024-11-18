Mental health worker from Nantwich scoops major honour

A passionate mental health worker who supports unpaid carers in Nantwich has won a major award.

Daryhl Lewis, from Cheshire East All Ages Carers Hub, was named the North West Social Care Newcomer of the Year at the regional Great British Care Awards.

Described as her “dream job,” Daryhl’s role allows her to make a meaningful impact in the lives of carers.

And her outstanding efforts have now earned her a place in the national finals, set to be hosted by broadcaster Vernon Kay next spring.

Daryhl, a psychological wellbeing practitioner, has been with the Cheshire East All Ages Carers Hub, which is operated by national health and social care charity Making Space, since January.

She received her award at a gala dinner at Manchester’s Kimpton Clocktower hotel.

According to Keri Smith, associate director at Making Space, Daryhl made a very powerful impact very quickly.

“She receives glowing feedback, is unflinchingly enthusiastic and totally committed,” she said.

“As a single parent of a young child with extra caring duties and lifelong experience of caring for family members, Daryhl uses her lived experience – as well as her first class honours degree in health and social care – to benefit others.

“She has a very bright future in social care and is a thoroughly deserving winner of this award.”

Echoing Keri’s enthusiasm, the award judges said: “Daryhl’s innovative, personalised approach empowers parents and carers, creating a positive ripple of change.

“With an early years background, she equips families with self-help tools and actively involves them in shaping the carers’ service, ensuring their voices drive continuous improvement for the best possible outcomes.”

Daryhl added: “I am so grateful for the award. It was a lovely evening celebrating so many fabulous people and services.

“I’d like to thank Making Space for supporting me in tailoring our cCBT (computerised cognitive behavioural therapy) offer based on feedback from carers who have engaged with the service and I hope this can encourage more carers to reach out for support.

“I am so passionate about improving wellbeing and I love being able to make a difference. The feedback so far has been fantastic.”

The Great British Care Awards celebrate outstanding individuals and teams in the UK care sector, recognising excellence across all roles and services.

These awards highlight the essential contributions of those who make a positive impact in social care.

Daryhl will now go forward to the national final at Birmingham’s ICC next March, where she will compete against winners from the other British regions.

Cheshire East All Ages Carers Hub teams support adult and young carers (aged 5-18) and are based in community venues across Cheshire East including Nantwich, Congleton, Crewe, Knutsford, Macclesfield, Handforth, Wilmslow and Sandbach.

You can contact them at [email protected] or on 07866821609.