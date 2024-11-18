Nantwich Players presents “The Flint Street Nativity” by Tim Firth

Nantwich Players will be bringing “The Flint Street Nativity” comedy to the stage in December.

The production written by Tim Firth, and directed by Adam Goode, will run from December 6-14, with evening performances starting at 7.45pm.

The play step into the adorable chaos of a primary school nativity play, where adults hilariously portray children navigating rehearsals, friendships, forgotten lines, backstage squabbles, and stage fright.

Director Adam said: “Welcome to The Flint Street Nativity, dedicated to the memory of Don Hirst, a much-loved member of Nantwich Players who passed away before he could direct this production.

“This warm, witty play is set in Mizzis Horrocks’ class of seven-year-olds, about to perform their nativity for proud parents—and the occasional social worker.

“Squabbles arise as Gabriel wants to play Mary, Herod won’t stop waving to his parents, and the subversive Innkeeper is determined to liven up the script. And then the stick insect escapes…”

Cast

• Innkeeper – Jonathan Brett

• Star – Jonathan Everitt

• Ass – Chris Fisher

• Narrator – Trevor Hough

• Herod/Joseph – Maximilian Clay

• Wise Frankincense – Charlie Gobbett

• Mary – Catherine Moore

• Wise Gold – Marianne Hill

• Angel – Carla Gonen

• Gabriel – Hope Brownhill

• Shepherd – Amber Edmondson

Tickets are priced at £11 and available online at www.nantwichplayers.com or call 01270 600727.

This play is not targeted towards children and is suitable for audiences 12+.