‘Proms at Acton’ concert raises thousands for Royal British Legion

The 3rd annual ‘Proms’ fundraiser for the Royal British Legion in Acton has raised thousands of pounds.

The concert took place in front of a sold-out capacity audience at St Mary’s Church in the village.

Guests of honour included John Dwyer, President, Nantwich & District Royal British Legion, and Cllr Stuart Bostock, Mayor of Nantwich.

The outside of the church was bedecked with wood and crocheted poppies and poppy garlands.

The church inside, was decorated with Union Jack bunting.

A focal arrangement was suspended from the archway above the entrance to the chancel consisting of a large Union Jack flag and two massive poppies, made by Deana Emerton.

The concert featured the Nantwich Concert Band conducted by musical director Nick Birch, talented soprano Sarah Williamson, and accompanist Stephen Clay.

Nantwich Concert Band performed a range of music including Land of Hope and Glory and Nimrod.

The evening ended in a rousing rendition of Pomp and Circumstance during which the audience rose to their feet to sing whilst waving their Union Jack flags.

A member of the audience said: “Thank you, thank you for arranging another wonderful evening of lovely music and singing.

“We as a community owe you all a huge debt for making our lives so much richer; thank you, just isn’t enough!”

The Royal British Legion will receive a donation of £2,790.

A cheque will be presented to the Royal British Legion at the Christmas Concert on 7th December.

Nantwich Concert Band will perform a ‘Christmas Concert’ on Sunday December 22 (2:30pm) at Nantwich Town Football Club on Waterlode.

Tickets = £8 (under 12s free). Payment on the door by card or cash. Admission includes a mince pie. The bar will be open for refreshments.

Future events at St Mary’s Church, Acton:

-Saturday 7th December (7:30pm) – ‘Christmas Concert’ featuring The Funky Choir, performing a medley of Christmas favourites. Tickets cost £10. Tickets are available at the weekly ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café, or please call Stephan on 01270-624135.

-Friday 6th (2-4:30pm), Saturday 7th (10am-4:30pm) and Sunday 8th December (12noon-4:30pm) – ‘Christmas Tree Festival’. The trees will each be sponsored and decorated by parishioners, local societies, and local businesses. The tree theme this year is Gogglebox – Past & Present. There will also be a craft stall, quiz, live music and festive refreshments.

-Friday 13th December (7:30pm) – Christmas Movie Night in Acton Parish Hall.

-Sunday 15th December – 10am Acton Messy Church Christmas Service, 2:30pm Acton ‘Tea at the tower’ community cafe + Special Guests.

-Saturday 21st December – 4pm Acton Blue Christmas/Longest Night Service.

-Sunday 22nd December – 2pm Acton Christmas Walk, 2:30pm Acton ‘Tea at the tower’ community cafe, 5pm Worleston & Acton Carol Service.

-Tuesday 24th December – 4:30pm Acton Crib/Christingle Service, 5pm Worleston Crib Service, 10pm Acton Midnight Communion.

-Wednesday 25th December – 9am Worleston Christmas Communion, 11am Acton Christmas Communion.

(story and pics by Jonathan White)