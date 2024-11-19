Changes to Cheshire East bin collections for festive period

Residents across Nantwich and surrounding villages are being urged to check online for planned changes to bin collections during the festive period.

The council says it is no longer using stickers on bins to provide information due to cost-cutting.

There will be no black or silver bin collections on any of the Bank Holidays – Christmas Day (Wednesday), Boxing Day (Thursday) or New Year’s Day (Wednesday).

Residents who would usually have their bins collected on these days will have collections rescheduled as follows:

If your BLACK bin was due for collection on Wednesday December 25 it will now be collected on Monday December 23.

If your SILVER bin was due for collection on Wednesday December 25, it will now be collected on Tuesday December 24.

If your BLACK bin was due for collection on Thursday December 26, it will now be collected on Monday December 30.

If your SILVER bin was due for collection on Thursday December 26, it will now be collected on Tuesday December 31.

If your BLACK bin was due for collection on Wednesday January 1, it will now be collected on Thursday January 2.

If your SILVER bin was due for collection on Wednesday January 1, it will now be collected on Monday January 6.

Garden waste collections for subscribers to the council’s Garden Waste Recycling Scheme will finish on Friday December 20.

They will restart for subscribers to the 2025 scheme from the week beginning January 20.

Cllr Mick Warren, chair of Cheshire East Council’s environment and communities committee, said: “The changes to collections over the festive season will not affect all residents – they will only affect households that have their recycling (silver bin) or residual waste (black bin) collected on a Wednesday or Thursday.

“Some collections will be brought forward, and others pushed back, depending on people’s normal bin collection day.

“In previous years, we have added stickers to people’s bin lids letting them know about the changes.

“However, this does of course cost money and given the council’s significant financial challenges, we have decided not to share the information in this way this year.

“Instead, as we usually do, information can be found on our website and our online bin collection calendar has been updated with the rescheduled collections.

“I encourage people who may have relatives, friends or neighbours without access to the internet to check this information for them, so they don’t miss out on any collections.

“I’d also like to remind residents that they can now sign up – or renew their subscription – to the council’s Garden Waste Recycling Scheme if they would like to have their garden waste collected from January.

“Finally, I’d like to thank our waste colleagues, who will be continuing to deliver essential frontline services over the festive period.”

Residents should have bins out for 6.30am on collection days.

Crewe, Alsager, Knutsford and Alsager household waste and recycling centres will remain open over the festive season with the exception of Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day when they will be closed.

The sites will close at 1pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Information about the Garden Waste Recycling Scheme can be found at: www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/gardenbin