Fire crews battle kitchen fire at house in Audlem

Firefighters battled a kitchen fire at a house in Audlem last night (November 18).

The fire broke out at a property on Kettle Lane at around 9.45pm.

Fire crews from Nantwich and Audlem were called out to the scene.

The blaze involved a kitchen in a semi-detached property. Firefighters used a hose reel to put it out.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue said: “A large fan was used to clear smoke from the premises.

“A thermal imaging camera was then used to check the area for hot spots before crews left.

“Paramedics also attended and crews were there for approximately two and a half hours.”

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the incident.