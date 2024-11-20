Truck driver injured after colliding with power line in Acton

A lorry driver was injured after his truck collided with power lines in Acton near Nantwich, today.

The incident happened around 7am at the junction of the A534 and A51, known as the Bluestone Lights junction.

Fire crews from Nantwich and Crewe were called to the scene after the collision involving a heavy goods vehicle and a power line.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Cheshire Fire Service said: “One casualty has received treatment from paramedics on the scene. Please avoid the area.

“Firefighters assisted paramedics before making the scene safe. They were in attendance for approximately three hours.”

A Cheshire Police spokesman added: “Officers attended and found a HGV, parked in a layby, had lifted its tipper truck and hit a power cable.

“The driver of the HGV was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital with minor burns.

“Chester Road was closed as a result of the incident and electricity utility providers were called to the scene to isolate the power before the vehicle was recovered.”

