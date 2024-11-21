New Burger King restaurant to open creating 29 jobs

A new Burger King restaurant is set to open in Crewe creating 29 jobs, the company says.

The firm is now advertising for a restaurant manager, senior assistant manager and assistant managers.

The restaurant is to open on the Grand Junction Retail Park.

Additional crew member applications will also be available. Those interested can check careers.burgerkin.co.uk/our-roles for roles.

New employees will have flexible hours and 28 days annual leave, as well as 70% off food and drink when dining with friends and family.

Jeremy Wright, People Director of Burger King® UK, said: “Following the announcement of our new Crewe restaurant, we are on the lookout for enthusiastic team players from the local community to join us.

“We’re currently recruiting for Restaurant Manager, Senior Assistant Manager and Assistant Managers.

“When working at Burger King® UK, employees can enjoy a supportive and nuturing environment as well as a range of competitive benefits, including an employee assistance program and pension.”