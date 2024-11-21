8 hours ago
Police appeal after crash near Nantwich leaves two seriously injured

in Incident / News / Reaseheath & Worleston November 21, 2024
appeal - man with serious injuries - police tape by jayneandd

A two-vehicle collision on a busy road near Nantwich has left two people in hospital with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses and video footage following the collision on the B5074 Main Road in Worleston.

The incident happened at around 8am last Friday, November 15.

The head-on collision was between a white Nissan Juke and a black Hyundai Tucson, near to Park Farm.

The drivers of both cars sustained serious injuries and they were both taken to hospital.

The 38-year-old man and 58-year-old woman both remain in hospital.

Police Constable Chris Hough, of the Roads and Crime Unit, said: “This collision left two people with serious injuries, and we are committed to doing all we can to establish what took place.

“As part of our enquiries we’re keen to hear from anyone who was in area and witnessed the collision taking place.

“The same goes for anyone with any dashcam or CCTV footage which may aid the investigation.

“I’d urge anyone with any information to call us on 101 or visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, quoting IML 1966690.”

