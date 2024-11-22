Nantwich Christmas Tree Festival set to raise money for hospice

The 2nd annual Christmas Tree Festival in aid of St Luke’s Hospice, takes place at St Mary’s Church in Nantwich today through to Sunday November 24.

The opening times for viewings are Friday (10am-8pm), Saturday (9:30am-3pm) and Sunday (1-5pm). Entry fee = £3 per person (no booking required).

The display features more than 50 4ft or 6ft Christmas trees inside the church, each sponsored and decorated by local businesses and supporters.

There is also a five-metre-tall St Mary’s Nantwich Christmas tree decorated with 2,540 lights.

On Saturday there will be a Christmas Cinema inside the church with a choice of ‘Home Alone’ (4.30pm, event is full) and ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ (8pm, tickets available).

A launch night, featuring Mark Daniels performing ‘Ultimate Bublé at Christmas’, took place last night (Thursday).

The St Luke’s Hospice events are organised in partnership with St Mary’s Nantwich and supported by Nantwich Christmas Tree Farm.

ADVENT & CHRISTMAS 2024 at St Mary’s Nantwich, no tickets required but come in good time to be sure of a seat at the busier services:

-Advent Sunday, 1st December – 4pm Christingle Service – candles, candy, and oranges. Atmospheric, and great for children; 6pm Advent Carol Service – candlelit procession, darkness to light, beautiful hymns and choral music.

-Sunday 15th December – 9.30am All Age Nativity with the Donkeys, followed by Messy Christmas – a scratch nativity play with carols. Children may come dressed as a character or use our costume box. Follow the donkeys to the crib. This service will be followed by refreshments in the Parish Hall. All are then invited to head upstairs for Messy Christmas; craft, activities and games.

-Sunday 22nd December – 6pm A Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols – the traditional carol service with all the great carols and readings, and glorious music from the choir.

-Christmas Eve – 2pm Crib Service, 3.30pm Crib Service, 5pm Crib Service. The festive mood is high as families fill the church to sing well-known carols and enjoy a nativity drama with a twist. 11.30pm Midnight Mass – Silent night! Holy night! The clock strikes twelve. The choir soars. It’s Christmas present. The Word is made flesh.

-Christmas Day – 8am Holy Communion (Book of Common Prayer) – Christians awake! salute the happy morn. 10am All Age Communion – Joy to the world! Children and adults celebrate together. Church with cheer. Choir and carols.

OTHER CHRISTMAS EVENTS (fees apply) at St Mary’s Nantwich: Wednesday 27th November (7:15pm) Higher Frequency presents ‘Illuminate – a festive light & sound bath’; Saturday 30th November (7:30pm-9:30pm) Egerton Strings ‘Christmas Favourites by Candlelight’; Saturday 7th December (3pm) Concordia at Christmas ‘Sweet was the Song’; Saturday 7th December (7:30pm) ‘Tom Seals by Candlelight’; Sunday 15th December (3pm) Nantwich Singers ‘The Ivy and the Holly’; Saturday 21st December (6:30pm) Nantwich Choral Society ‘Family Carol Concert’.

(images from previous events)