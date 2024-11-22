WARNING – Story contains details and images some may find distressing.

The RSPCA has launched an appeal after a dead dog was found on the playing field of Malbank School in Nantwich.

The grim discovery of an emaciated, female mastiff was made by a local man walking along a nearby footpath.

It was made worse when it appeared the dog had been lactating, prompting additional concerns she may have recently given birth to pups which could now be in danger.

Now RSPCA inspectors are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or know anything about the dog.

RSPCA Inspector Caren Goodman-James said: “The poor dog was found by a man near a footpath and stile on the playing field of Malbank School in Nantwich.

“He was concerned that children might see it, so reported it to the school immediately.

“This discovery would have been distressing enough, but when a vet examined the dog at RSPCA Stapeley Grange animal centre, she was found to have been lactating, which means she recently gave birth.

“She was a grey-coloured female mastiff-type dog, who was extremely emaciated with very long nails, which suggests she may have been neglected for some time.

“We fear she may also have been ‘over-bred’ and used as a puppy-producing machine for profit – but are keen to find out more.”

The RSPCA has urged anyone with information to contact them immediately.

Insp Goodman-James added: “As well as finding out what happened to her, we’re very concerned there may be young puppies somewhere out there that now don’t have a mother to care for them and we’d like to find them urgently.

“If anyone has any first-hand knowledge about this dog or her owner, or the puppies, please contact us via the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018.”

The RSPCA has recently launched its Join The Christmas Rescue campaign, to highlight the battle frontline rescuers face ahead of what is expected to be another bleak winter for thousands of animals like this dog.

Insp Goodman-James added: “Right now, far too many animals are suffering but as long as animals are in desperate need this Christmas, we won’t stop.

“So please Join The Christmas Rescue and together we will bring joy and safety to animals.”

More information on the work of the RSPCA is available online.