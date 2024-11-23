Storm Bert brings flooding to parts of South Cheshire

Police are warning drivers in South Cheshire after heavy rain from Storm Bert combined with thawing snow and ice have brought flooding to many routes.

Some rural routes like Wrinehill Road in Wybunbury (pictured) are barely passable and police are advising drivers not to risk driving through flood waters.

There is also a Flood Alert in place for the River Weaver catchment area including Nantwich, Crewe and Winsford.

The Environment Agency says high river levels will be expected until Sunday night (November 24) with many riverside footpaths and low lying areas flooded.

It says: “Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Weaver, with low lying land and roads expected to be most affected, particularly around low lying land and roads around the Rivers Weaver, Ducklow and Wheelock and their tributaries.

“Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses.”

Most of the Cheshire East area has been covered by a Met Office yellow weather warning for heavy rain over the weekend.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “Heavy rain from Storm Bert has brought a lot of localised flooding.

“We advise you avoid driving through flood water where possible. But if you do, let approaching cars pass first to avoid a bow wave, avoid water of 10cm or more (4×4 vehicles and vehicles with greater ground clearance can go slightly higher), use higher revs than usual, and drive slowly and steadily through the centre of the road.

“If in doubt, turn around and find alternative routes.”

(Images from Cheshire Police and Jonathan White)