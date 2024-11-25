Flood Warnings in place for River Weaver through Nantwich

Two Flood Warnings along the River Weaver in Nantwich remain in place today after Storm Bert brought heavy rain over the weekend.

The first is at Nantwich Riverside with a warning that land from Beam Bridge to the railway and properties on First Wood Street, Second Wood Street, Welsh Row, Barker Street, Holland Walk and Weaver Bank are all at risk.

River levels are slowly rising and are expected to peak through the night and early hours of today (November 25).

The Environment Agency said: “Areas most at risk include riverside land from Beam Bridge to the railway and some properties on Welsh Row and Holland Walk.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and monitoring rainfall and river levels.

“Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.”

The second warning is a Shrewbridge Lodge. The River Weaver level there was 1.95 metres, when it was last measured just after 8am today. Property flooding is possible when it goes above 1.78 metres.

The EA added: “Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Weaver, with low lying land and roads expected to be most affected, particularly around Shrewbridge Lodge.”

Almost all riverside paths are impassable, with levels reaching close to road level near Waterlode.

The A51 in Stapeley also remains closed at Dig Lane/Annions Lane due to flooding across the carriageway, says Cheshire East highways.

(images courtesy of Nantwich News readers)