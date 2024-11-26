18 new homes on country estate near Nantwich set for go ahead

An 18-home development looks set to be approved on land at a country estate near Nantwich which is expected to see a total of 112 dwellings over the next decade, writes Belinda Ryan.

Outline permission for a 112-home scheme on 12 sites at Doddington Estate, off the A51 at Bridgemere, was granted at appeal in 2020 after Cheshire East Council refused the application.

Next week the council’s southern planning committee will consider a reserved matters application, submitted on behalf of Lady Rona Delves-Broughton, for 18 homes to be built at Doddington Park Farm.

This is the first of the 12 sites spread over the estate land.

The 10-year wider scheme also includes parking overspill next to the school, enhanced parking next to the church, pedestrian paths, play space, public access, community orchard, educational contribution and affordable housing.

The case officer’s report to next week’s meeting states: “The outline application was granted permission as part of a wider ‘enabling development’ scheme to enable the restoration and conversion of the grade one Doddington Hall and grade two stables into a hotel and spa.

“The scheme also includes the restoration of grade one Delves Tower/Hall and restoration of the grade two Star Barn.

“The permission is subject to a detailed S106 legal agreement which links the outline planning permission.”

The 2.81 hectare site due to be considered next Wednesday is in the open countryside and located off London Road at Bridgemere.

It is about 800m from Doddington Hall and is bound by the A51 London Road to the west, fields to the north and south, and thick tree coverage to the east with the Milldale Scouts site beyond.

It already has outline permission for 18 dwellings and a LEAP (local equipment area for play).

The case officer states: “The main issues of this application are whether the reserved matters of appearance, landscaping, and scale are acceptable.

“The application accords with the outline permission and therefore is considered to be acceptable.”

The officer adds: “This level of application would usually be decided under delegated powers, however it has been referred to southern planning committee at the request of Cllr Janet Clowes.”

Cllr Clowes, Wybunbury ward councillor, has raised several concerns including the lack of a flood drainage report and the need for a suitable, secure boundary at the long established Milldale Scout Camp site.

She also states: “It is critical to note that whilst this site is the first to come forward, it is also the trigger for the complex cascade of actions required under the S106 agreement.”

She says in her call-in letter that until these significant material planning matters are resolved, ‘this application must be refused’.

The application, which the council’s planning officers have recommended for approval subject to conditions, is due to be considered by the southern planning committee on Wednesday, December 4, at 10am.