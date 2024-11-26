The trust running Leighton Hospital has received a top national honour for its work supporting serving and former members of the Armed Forces.

Mid Cheshire Hospitals Trust claimed a prestigious Gold Award from the Ministry of Defence “Employer Recognition Scheme”.

Gold Award holders must show how they support defence and the Armed Forces community, working to communicate this commitment to employees and public.

Recipients must also ensure their organisation’s values align with the Armed Forces Covenant – a national promise that those who serve or have served, and their families, are treated fairly.

The Trust signed the Armed Forces Covenant in the summer of 2022 and a Veterans Awareness Group was also formed at the organisation.

Mid Cheshire Hospitals was accredited as “Veteran Aware” by the Veterans Covenant Healthcare Alliance (VCHA) and achieved Silver ERS accreditation in the summer of 2023.

Now it has claimed the ERS Gold Award – described as the “highest badge of honour for supporting the Armed Forces community”.

Leighton Hospital Porters Darren Hough and Clifford Forshaw, who are part of the Trust’s Veterans Awareness Group, attended a ceremony at the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool to collect the award.

Darren served as a Combat Medical Technician in the Royal Army Medical Corps for 24 years and joined Mid Cheshire Hospitals in June 2023.

He said: “As a former Army medic, I know there are so many veterans out there with talents and knowledge to bring to any organisation.

“From a young age, as members of the Armed Forces, we’re taught so many skills that should be highly sought after among future employers.

“The fact that Mid Cheshire Hospitals recognises this is brilliant and means a lot.

“I’m glad this work linked to the Armed Forces Covenant is going from strength to strength and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do in the future to support veterans and those currently serving.”

Nicola Price, Chief People Officer at Mid Cheshire Hospitals, said: “We know the talents and experience that veterans have and the benefits they can bring to our Trust.

“Former Armed Forces personnel have many transferrable skills including problem solving, leadership, teamwork, an ability to perform under pressure, and so much more.

“We’re committed to supporting those employees and harnessing their abilities, which will only enhance the care we provide for our patients.

“Our Gold Award is a clear reflection of the Trust’s progress in this area and we’re excited to do more for our Armed Forces community, and veterans moving into civilian employment, in the future.”