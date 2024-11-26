The new Nantwich Youth and Community Centre is key for the community in tackling “generation isolation”, a new report shows.

The NYCC was officially opened on Birchin Lane in Nantwich earlier this month, marking 18 months of hard work by the community.

It has been transformed into a bright and lively multi-use youth space and “Gen Z2 hub – inside what was a brutal old grey concrete 1960s building.

Sixteen-year-old George, who was at the opening, said the youth club is a great space to hang out for young people and membership is only £5 per year.

“On the opening we got to meet all sorts of people. It’s not often you get to hang out with The Police Commissioner, he was alright,” he said.

Now a new report “Generation Isolation” published by national youth mental health charity Onside, highlights the importance of youth hubs like NYCC to communities.

Jamie Masraff, Chief Executive of Onside, said: “Generation Isolation has helped us build a heart-breakingly consistent picture of young people’s lives outside school.

“Heart-breaking because year after year the study has shown us that young people’s free time is characterised by screen-based interaction and isolation, which is harming their well-being.

“This year’s findings sadly maintain this picture with 76% of young people spending most of their free time on screens, a rise in those reporting anxiety (51%), and new insight showing almost half of young people (44%) reporting loneliness.

“It’s perhaps no surprise that smartphone use is now the most time-consuming activity for young people.

“When asked why, young people said this is driven by habit, boredom and fear of missing out.

“Many also reported a lack of safe spaces to socialise in person.

“Almost a quarter (24%) of young people say they have more friends they can talk to online then in real life.

“Over half (52%) of the most avid smartphone users said they want to reduce their smartphone use, but almost half (46%) admitted not knowing how to do this.”

The report shows that Youth Clubs are an essential part of the solution.

Nearly a third (29%) want more affordable leisure activities, almost a quarter (24%) want more safe and fun places to socialise, and 16% want more opportunities to learn skills outside of school.

Youth clubs like NYCC offer all of these and more.

Although only 15% of those surveyed currently attend a youth centre, the positive feedback from those who do was encouraging.

93% of youth centre attendees said it has made a positive difference.

Jamie added: “If we are serious about helping young people thrive, we must act now to provide in-real-life opportunities that are more compelling than life through a screen.

“Investment in vibrant youth provision can no longer be an afterthought — it must become a right and reality for all young people.”

Cllr Burton said NYCC is an example of this philosophy in action.

“This initiative is a serious response to a very disturbing trend of youth isolation in the UK.

“There is something for everyone at the NYCC – from a cinema, PlayStation games and smart TV, well-being room, learning kitchen and zones for reading and games.

“Plus, there’s an indoor sports hall and outside a multi-use games area (MUGA).

“It’s now available for netball, basketball and five a side football, with three new marked out courts and a soon to be fitted new outdoor lighting system.

“We still have lots to do including improving the look of the building from the outside, better gardens and an outdoor seating area.”

Cheshire Police Commissioner Dan Price said NYCC was the way to go.

He added: “This has been such an amazing burst of community energy.

“A model of breaking down barriers, helping the next generation find themselves and a sense of purpose in a safe and welcoming space.”