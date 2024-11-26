Three Wrens Gin raises more than £2,000 for St Luke’s Hospice

Three Wrens Gin in Nantwich is the toast of St Luke’s Hospice after raising more than £2,000 through sales of their limited edition, Pepper Street Gin!

The company, which opened a new bar The Next on Pepper Street earlier this year, donated £5 from each bottle sold.

Distilled at The Nest, the gin is created on site in their original 50-litre copper still, affectionately named ‘Valerie’.

The gin is a classic London Dry, distilled with pink peppercorns and herbs including rosemary and thyme.

Three Wrens Founder Nick Wadeson said: “We would like to extend a huge thank you to our customers in and around Nantwich for supporting this project and getting behind this incredibly special gin.

“The sales have far exceeded our expectations, and we’re thrilled to present this cheque to our neighbours, St Luke’s.

“We’re excited to continue creating many more exclusive gins, distilled right here in the heart of our town.

“Stay tuned for another limited edition coming soon, which will feature some delicious local honey!”

Pepper Street Gin is available to buy on www.threewrensgin.com, from the Nest on Pepper Street, and from Cheerbrook Farm Shop.

Andy Bailey, from the fundraising team at St Luke’s, said the project has proved a “great way of buying something very special while supporting the hospice at the same time”.

He added: “Three Wrens Gin is a great local success story and we were delighted when they opened The Nest, just opposite our popular charity shop in Nantwich.

“The response to the Pepper Street gin has been phenomenal and we would like to thank every customer that has bought a bottle, either as a gift or for themselves.”

The Nest, which opened its doors in Nantwich this July, has become one of Nantwich’s most popular venues for cocktail aficionados.

The venue offers a unique experience for gin lovers, including four fully operational copper stills in the front window, where visitors can distil their own.

The bar’s extensive drinks list has received multiple 5-star reviews since its launch.

Customers can book a range of experiences including afternoon tea on their website https://thenestnantwich.uk

Three Wrens are also donating £1 from every Pepper Street Gin & Tonic sold at the Nest to Nantwich Foodbank.

(Pic: L – R: Erin Smallwood, assistant manager of St Luke’s in Nantwich accepts a cheque for £2,000 from Nick Wadeson and Rhys Caldwell of Three Wrens Gin)