South Cheshire gymnast Alisha scoops bronze medal for GB

in Other sports / Sport November 28, 2024
Alicia Evanson - wins bronze for GB tumbling gymnast

A young gymnast from South Cheshire has scooped a bronze medal representing Great Britain.

Alisha Evanson is a tumbling gymnast who travelled with Great Britain national squad to compete at the Loule International Cup in Portugal earlier this month.

The 22-year-old, who trains and coaches at Cheshire Gymnastics, secured her place in the team after coming fourth at the British Championships a few weeks earlier.

It was Alisha’s first senior international representing GB and she grabbed her opportunity with both hands!

She finished an impressive sixth in qualification against gymnasts from all over the world, and made it through to the first final where the top 8 are narrowed down to four for a second final where medals get decided.

Alisha made it through to both the first and second finals and eventually came out with a stunning bronze medal.

She said: “Now I’m hoping to make the Great Britain Senior World Championships team in 2025!”

(Images courtesy of Alisha Evanson)

Alicia Evanson - bronze for GB, South Cheshire tumbling gymnast
