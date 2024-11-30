Nantwich traders are hailed ‘simply the best!’

Late night shopping proved a ‘big success’ in Nantwich with the organiser paying tribute to fellow traders as “simply the best”.

More than 30 stores joined in the shopping spectacular on Thursday night which also included entertainment and Nantwich Market Hall opening late.

Many did treats for customers such as mulled wine, prosecco and mince pies.

Organiser Kate Hinton, who runs Foundations of Nantwich, put the word out several weeks before and her team went round handing out posters for participating shops to display.

She said: “I’ve been involved in organising the event for several years and this year the take-up was phenomenal.

“A great many independents like our shop stayed open to 8pm and the feedback was it was well worth it.

“There was a lovely atmosphere in town with the music and even the cold weather making it feel more Christmassy.

“We welcomed new customers to our shop looking for Christmas gifts. We sold pyjamas, lingerie and stocking fillers such as snuggly socks.

“Opening late is a gamble when you take in the cost but we are delighted to hear it paid off for many.”

Kate, whose shop is on Hospital Street, posted a thank you on Foundations Facebook page that night.

She said: “Traders – you are, in the words of the great Tina Turner ‘Simply the Best!’ Thank you so much for joining ourselves and many other local businesses here in Nantwich tonight.

“Our Christmas shopping evening has been fabulous! We’ve laughed, we’ve sipped, we’ve fitted, and we’ve wrapped!”

To shoppers, she said: “Lots of you made a special effort to continue to shop locally on a bitter cold evening and many of you have said tonight that you have intentionally changed your buying habits and chose us this Christmas and we are so happy and super grateful.

“Thank you Nantwich, you are the absolute best!”

Foundations will be joining a number of independent stores opening their doors on Sundays in the run up to Christmas.