TV star Martin Clunes is backing Nantwich & District Riding for the Disabled’s new crowdfunding campaign to purchase a ‘Horse of Hope’ and specialist equipment.

The Doc Martin actor, who is President of the British Horse Society, has thrown his weight behind the fundraising drive to replace Patrick – a well-loved and trusty steed now retired from the charity after five years of service.

Sport England has pledged £9,150 but the Riding for the Disabled (RDA) group, based at Reaseheath’s Equestrian Centre, needs to match fund and is calling on the public for support.

The crowdfunding page, which went live this weekend, includes a video of the actor paying tribute to Patrick, aged 26, and appeal for everyone to get behind the cause.

He said: “For the last five years Patrick has worked tirelessly at Nantwich & District RDA but now aged 26 he has to retire and that leaves a gap and that’s where you can help them buy a new horse.

“I would like to encourage you to support Nantwich and District RDA. They have literally improved the lives of thousands of people over the years and here’s your chance to do the same on this is very crowdfunder.”

The Horse of Hope campaign brings the healing of horses to people with disabilities by adding a new horse to the team.

Already more than £1,200 has been pledged.

There’s an opportunity to donate money in return for a reward such as a shopping voucher or treat at a local café or restaurant with many local businesses supporting including Bridgemere Garden Centre, Regis hairdressing, Essence beauty salon, Enzo’s, Bear and Boost and Giovannis Italian restaurant.

Organiser Liz Cleghorn, a volunteer with the group, said: “Patrick ended his time with us on a high winning ‘Equine Personality of the Year’ from the British Horse Society (BHS).

“I was honoured to go along to Newbury Race Course with a group of volunteers to pick up the award on his behalf from BHS President Martin Clunes.

“Patrick had the perfect temperament. His patience and gentle nature empowered individuals to surpass their physical limitations and discover newfound confidence and independence.

“Witnessing the sheer joy and sense of achievement on a rider’s face as they bonded with Patrick was nothing short of magical. He will be a hard act to follow but with a growing waiting list we must find a replacement soon.

“The crowdfunding campaign aims to raise funds for the purchase of a new horse for our RDA program. This new addition will be specially trained to meet the needs of our riders and allow us to provide even more people with the benefits of equine-assisted therapy.”

The RDA provides therapy, fitness, skills development and often life changing opportunities for children and adults with disabilities through the use of horses across a network of groups nationally.

The Nantwich & District group was launched in 2017 and is one of 438 UK centres. It has 50 active riders and a substantial waiting list.

Earlier this year the group was honoured with a visit from HRH The Princess Royal, President of the RDA, who opened its dedicated Platinum Jubilee Stables and purpose built facility at Reaseheath’s Equestrian Centre.

Liz, from Warmingham, added: “We truly believe in the life-changing power of horses. For children and adults with disabilities, our horses are more than companions – they are healers, teachers, and friends.

“Through therapeutic riding, we offer individuals the chance to experience freedom, joy and confidence that many never thought possible.

“Each session is designed not only to improve physical strength but also to nurture emotional well-being and foster deep connections. We are a community of hope, healing and empowerment.

“But we’re facing an urgent challenge. Our waiting list is growing daily with individuals eager to experience the life-changing benefits of therapeutic riding, but we lack the horses to meet this increasing demand.

“By helping us bring in this new horse, you’re giving someone with a disability the priceless gift of freedom.

“The chance to feel the wind in their hair and gain confidence with every step.”

Everyone involved in Nantwich & District RDA is a volunteer and support also comes from local people who loan their horses.

There’s seven horses but with a growing waiting list there’s never enough to meet demand.

With local backing, the group hopes to welcome a new Patrick – or Patricia – in the spring.

To support the campaign and hear Martin Clunes go to https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/horsesofhope