All aboard for Santa steam train rides in Nantwich

Families are in for a festive treat this December as Santa steam train rides return to Nantwich Methodist Church, writes Jonathan White.

The rides will run every Saturday morning (10am to noon) on December 7th, 14th, and 21st on the outdoor miniature-gauge 7 ¼” track next to the church on Hospital Street.

The rides offer an enchanting experience for children and adults alike, with free train rides alongside complimentary tea, coffee, mince pies, and children’s drinks.

While the rides are free, donations are encouraged, with proceeds supporting children’s charities and church funds.

The festive tradition, organised by dedicated volunteers from Nantwich Methodist Church, has become a community favourite.

The group has been operating weekly live steam miniature railway for over a decade, raising more than £15,000 for various charitable causes.

To secure your spot on the Santa steam train, pre-book via the Nantwich Methodist Church website at https://www.nantwichmethodist.co.uk/

Walk-ins will also be accommodated as space allows.

Other activities at Nantwich Methodist Church:

– Worship, every Sunday at 10:30am

– Friendship Group meets on the first Monday of the month from 2-4pm

– Noah’s Ark group for toddlers, babies and carers. Meets every Tuesdays during term-time from 1-2:30pm

– Thursday Fellowship meets on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month from 2:30-4pm

– Drop ‘n Shop club for primary school children. Meets on the first Saturday of the month, 10am-12noon.