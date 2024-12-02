Gatsby ball boosts funds towards Nantwich Street Angels

Supporters turned out in force to a Great Gatsby ball raising money for the organisation behind the Nantwich Street Angels initiative.

Alpha Omega Women Peace & Security (WPS) Foundation welcomed around 200 people to the event raising awareness and funds for its safeguarding activities in South Cheshire.

The not-for-profit organisation has expanded services to women from all walks of life and different backgrounds working alongside Cheshire Police and local authorities.

Established in 2021, WPS is behind a programme of activities to protect women from physical and mental harm and has been successful in forming a local sisterhood bonded by friendship.

Its headquarters on Coppicemere Drive is now home to cookery, sewing, yoga and dance fitness classes as well as regular self-defence classes and Love Thyself pamper days.

Working alongside specialists, WPS also offers counselling, English speaking tuition, health screening and legal help with housing and benefits.

In Nantwich, WPS has formed a dedicated band of “Street Angels” who patrol the town late at night offering assistance to vulnerable people.

The good Samaritans take turns to go out armed with first aid equipment, water, flip flops and thermal blankets to help young people worse for wear from drinking or in distress after getting separated from friends or losing phones and handbags.

This year has seen a new drive to include men in the issue of gender equality.

‘Men Supporting Women’ focuses on their physical and mental health and invites them to take part in WPS activities and workshops.

Founder Amaka Lawton, from Wistaston, said: “We’ve come a long way in three years and to see so many people at our third annual ball, supporting our work, was deeply heartening.

“Once again, we were bowled over by the generosity of our sponsors and people from all over the region attending. We hope to match last year’s fundraising total of £9,000, if not exceed it.”

Proceeds are being gathered after guests contributed to a ‘Spin the Wheel’ contest and auction supported by local businesses.

There was fun with a ‘Pass the Parcel’ game and stunning entertainment from the ‘World’s Number One’ Frank Martini Gatsby band and showgirls.

Special recognition was given to sponsors including Absolute Solutions Group, Alpha Omega Securities, Auxilium, Crewe Hall, EMXBikes, Hibberts Solicitors, Mann Roberts Solicitors, RK Henshall and Team Software.

And there was a surprise presentation to Alpha Omega Securities Crewe owner Ken Lawton from his wife Amaka for his support over the past three years.

She added: “Ken is a very busy businessman with more than 300 employees, but he always makes time for WPS.

“He offers unwavering support not just because we are a couple but because he believes in our goal to educate and assist women in achieving all-round safety, for self and society.

“We also have a fantastic team of 30 plus volunteers and an extended team of service providers who contribute their expertise to empower women and promote their safety, equality and health and wellbeing.

“In the New Year, we aim to work with the police and other cyber security experts to educate our community on digital safety and the highly sophisticated methods employed by scammers.”

Meanwhile, WPS is keen to recruit more “Street Angels” as Nantwich enters the Christmas and New Year party season.

To get involved as a Street Angel call 0300 365 9223 or email [email protected]